March 2 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR HEALTH - UNIT NAPO PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS DEAL WITH TRANSITION PATIENT SERVICES TO ESTABLISH NATIONWIDE PILOT“MYTESI DIRECT” PROGRAM

* JAGUAR HEALTH - UNDER DEAL TERMS, TRANSITION PATIENT SERVICES WILL OPERATE NATIONWIDE PILOT PROGRAM FOR MYTESI, EXPECTED TO BEGIN THIS MARCH Source text: (bit.ly/2F6983y) Further company coverage: