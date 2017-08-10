FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announces Q2 loss per share $0.01‍​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announces Q2 loss per share $0.01‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar Mining announces Q2 2017 financial results, comments on progress at Turmalina

* Q2 revenue fell 22 percent to $23.4 million

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍Q2 2017 consolidated gold production totaled 19,769 ounces, compared to 24,222 ounces produced in Q2 2016​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍2017 COC guidance revised to between $750 - $850 per ounce sold and aisc to between $1,050 - $1,150​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍Cost guidance revised to reflect lower than expected production as previously announced, and a stronger brazilian real currency​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.