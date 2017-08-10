FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announces Q2 loss per share $0.01‍​
August 10, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining announces Q2 loss per share $0.01‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar Mining announces Q2 2017 financial results, comments on progress at Turmalina

* Q2 revenue fell 22 percent to $23.4 million

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍Q2 2017 consolidated gold production totaled 19,769 ounces, compared to 24,222 ounces produced in Q2 2016​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍2017 COC guidance revised to between $750 - $850 per ounce sold and aisc to between $1,050 - $1,150​

* Jaguar Mining Inc - ‍Cost guidance revised to reflect lower than expected production as previously announced, and a stronger brazilian real currency​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

