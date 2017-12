BRIEF-Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces The Right To Acquire The Bonds Of Alon Israel Oil Company Ltd.

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jaguar Resources Inc:

* JAGUAR RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES THE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE THE BONDS OF ALON ISRAEL OIL COMPANY LTD., PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND CONFIRMS ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR DEBT

* JAGUAR RESOURCES INC - IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT, JAGUAR PLANS TO ISSUE 6.3 MILLION SHARES AT A DEEMED PRICE OF $1.20 CDN PER SHARE

* JAGUAR RESOURCES INC- PURSUANT TO TRANSACTION, CO WILL PURCHASE A MINIMUM 600 MILLION BONDS AT A PRICE OF $0.35 USD PER BOND

* JAGUAR RESOURCES INC - CONFIRM THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE ESCROW ARRANGEMENT

* JAGUAR RESOURCES- DEAL PROVIDING THAT UPON CO DELIVERING, OR CAUSING TO BE DELIVERED, NOT LESS THAN $210 MILLION TO A MAXIMUM OF $400 MILLION TO ESCROW AGENT

* JAGUAR RESOURCES-TO FINANCE DEAL, CO IS PROCEEDING WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT C$1.20/SHARE, RAISING OFFERING SIZE TO MAXIMUM OF $450 MILLION