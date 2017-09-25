FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar’s global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar’s fda-approved human drug

* Jaguar Health- Glenmark will continue to serve as CGMP-compliant commercial manufacturer of Crofelemer for Jaguar and Napo at its FDA-approved facilities in India

* Jaguar Health- agreement also provides Napo with commercial rights to existing regulatory approvals for Crofelemer in Brazil, Ecuador, Zimbabwe & Botswana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

