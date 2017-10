Oct 30 (Reuters) - Jaiz Bank Plc

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, TOTAL INCOME OF 4.80 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.35 BILLION NAIRA‍​

* PROFIT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30 AT 779.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 107.1 MILLION NAIRA ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2yWkCQL) Further company coverage: