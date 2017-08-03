FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 million of company’s convertible senior notes

* Jakks Pacific Inc - ‍ Agreed to extend maturity date of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due in 2018 to Nov 2020 and reduce interest rate to 3.25%​

* Jakks Pacific Inc - After modification balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $21.15 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.