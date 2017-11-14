FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JAKKS Pacific nails deal with Stanley Black & Decker
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 14, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-JAKKS Pacific nails deal with Stanley Black & Decker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - JAKKS Pacific Inc

* JAKKS Pacific nails deal with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

* JAKKS Pacific Inc - ‍extended and expanded its licensing agreement with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

* JAKKS Pacific - co to continue its partnership to manufacture, market, & distribute to all retail channels black & decker branded kids role-play tool toys​

* JAKKS Pacific - ‍a new program will be introduced of stanley branded kids products such as toy hand and power tools at walmart this holiday season​

* JAKKS Pacific Inc - ‍all products under deal will be available in U.S. and canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

