BRIEF-JAKKS says ‍does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy ​
#Bankruptcy News
September 20, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-JAKKS says ‍does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - JAKKS Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS comments on Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy; updates 2017 forecast

* Does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy filing​

* Says ‍company is revising its forecast since it now expects to sustain a net loss and negative earnings per share for year​

* Anticipates no significant impact on its ability to execute on-going corporate initiatives and business operations

* Still expects to have positive EBITDA, as adjusted, for year, although not higher than prior year, as previously announced​

* JAKKS now expects to recognize charges against income for 2017 fiscal year

* Sales to Toys ‘R’ Us were anticipated to account for about 5 pct - 6 pct of co’s net sales for Q3, Q4

* Co does not know what amount of previously anticipated sales to Toys ‘R’ Us in Q3, Q4 will be realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

