Feb 7 (Reuters) - Jalco Holdings Inc

* Says its unit JALCO Co.,Ltd. takes out a loan of 1.2 billion yen on Feb. 7, with interest rate of 1.35 percent

* Maturity date on June 25, 2032

* The proceeds is used for property acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YVRxgH

