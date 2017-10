Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jalco Holdings Inc

* Says unit JALCO Co.,Ltd. plans to acquire land and building on Oct. 17, at the price of 1.78 billion yen

* Says unit plans to take out loan of 1.36 billion yen on Oct. 17, to fund acquisition

* Says maturity date June 25, 2032 and interest rate 1.6 percent per annum

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9Wjoqr; goo.gl/yyifto

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)