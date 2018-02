BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Posts 9-Month Net Profit Attributable Of US$203.7 Million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS US$203.7 MILLION VERSUS US$232.0 MILLION ‍​

* ‍ A FY2018 FIRST HALF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF US10.0 CENTS PER SECURITY IS PAYABLE TO CUFS HOLDERS ON 23 FEB​

* 9-MONTH NET SALES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES US$1,528.6 MILLION VERSUS US$1,427.3 MILLION ‍​

* ‍EXPECT TO SEE STEADY GROWTH IN US HOUSING MARKET IN FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* EXPECTS NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTS BETWEEN ABOUT 1.2 AND 1.3 MILLION

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED NET OPERATING PROFIT TO BE BETWEEN US$260 MILLION AND US$275 MILLION

* JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES - “OUR NORTH AMERICA FIBER CEMENT SEGMENT FOR QUARTER AND NINE MONTH PERIOD DELIVERED TOP LINE GROWTH OF 7% AND 6%, RESPECTIVELY”

* EXPECT NORTH AMERICA FIBER CEMENT SEGMENT EBIT MARGIN TO BE IN STATED TARGET RANGE OF 20% TO 25% FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES - AS RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF US TAX CUTS, RECORDED PROVISIONAL CHARGE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT US$2.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: