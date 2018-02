BRIEF-Jana Partners Dissolves Sole Share Stake In Altaba‍​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN ALTABA INC - SEC FILING‍​

* JANA PARTNERS LLC TAKES SOLE SHARE STAKE OF 2.1 MILLION CLASS A SHARES IN COMCAST CORP ‍​

* JANA PARTNERS LLC UPS SOLE SHARE STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BY 89.9 PERCENT TO 7.9 MILLION SHARES

* JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC‍​

* JANA PARTNERS LLC TAKES SOLE SHARE STAKE OF 276,104 SHARES IN NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP ‍​

* JANA PARTNERS LLC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT 30, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2Er4MQh) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2igoLbb) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)