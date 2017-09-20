FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 20, 2017 / 7:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Jana Partners LLC - on september 20, 2017, sent a letter to ‍​EQT Corp - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC - in the letter, continues to believe that EQT should commit immediately to separation, to occur promptly after rice acquisition

* Jana Partners says also continues to believe that it may be “necessary” to bring in new directors who have made substantial investments in EQT stock‍​

* Jana Partners LLC says it owns 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as of September 20 Source text : bit.ly/2hieOfH Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.