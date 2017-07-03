FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 2:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners reports 5.8 pct stake in EQT Corp - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* Jana Partners LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as of June 23 - SEC filing

* Acquired EQT shares because they believe shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity

* Also prepared, if necessary, to nominate individuals for election to EQT Corp's board and to participate in solicitation of proxies

* Intends to have discussions with EQT regarding pursuing immediate breakup of EQT into separately traded E&P business, midstream business

* Intends to have discussions with EQT’s shareholders, board, management regarding voting against shareholder approval of Rice Energy Acquisition

* Intends to have discussions with EQT’s shareholders, board, management, other interested parties regarding board structure, composition​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tig8Bn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

