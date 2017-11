Nov 21 (Reuters) - ‍Janssen Therapeutics

* Janssen announces U.S. FDA approval of first and only complete, single-pill, two-drug regimen, Juluca (dolutegravir and rilpivirine), for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

