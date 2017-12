BRIEF-Janssen Enters Collaboration And License Agreement With China's Legend Biotech To Develop CAR-T Cancer Therapy

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN ENTERS WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE COMPANY LEGEND BIOTECH TO DEVELOP INVESTIGATIONAL CAR-T ANTI-CANCER THERAPY

* JANSSEN BIOTECH - J&J REAFFIRMS FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $7.25 - $7.30

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* JANSSEN - ENTERED INTO WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION, LICENSE DEAL WITH UNITS OF GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

* JANSSEN SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, IT WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $350 MILLION THAT WILL BE RECORDED IN Q4

* JANSSEN SAYS COS ENTERED INTO A 50/50% COST-SHARING/PROFIT-SPLIT ARRANGEMENT, EXCEPT IN GREATER CHINA

* JANSSEN SAYS IN GREATER CHINA, JANSSEN AND LEGEND HAVE A 30/70 PERCENT COST-SHARING/PROFIT-SPLIT ARRANGEMENT