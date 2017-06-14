FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - EMEA

* Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients who had an inadequate response and/or who were intolerant to anti-tnfs

* Janssen EMEA says " long-term efficacy of sirukumab as shown in sirround-t study is encouraging"

* Janssen EMEA- investigators reported treatment with Sirukumab consistently increased levels of haemoglobin in adult patients with moderately to severely active RA

* Janssen EMEA says patients receiving sirukumab demonstrated clinically "meaningful" improvements from baseline through week 52 in quality of life measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

