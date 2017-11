BRIEF-Janus Henderson Group posts ‍Q3 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.49​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Janus Henderson Group Plc

* Janus Henderson Group Plc - ‍Q3 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.49​

* Janus Henderson Group Plc - Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.56​

* Janus Henderson Group Plc - Quarter end ‍AUM increased to $360.5 billion, up 5% from Q2​

* Janus Henderson Group Plc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted revenue of us$454.6 million decreased from q2 result of $482.2 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $505.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Janus Henderson Group Plc - Qtrly ‍GAAP revenue $537.4 million versus $384.8​ million in Q2