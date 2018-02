Feb 6 (Reuters) - Janus Henderson Group Plc:

* ‍Q4 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF US$2.32​

* ‍QTRLY EPS US$0.73 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​

* QTRLY REVENUE $592 MILLION VERSUS $243.4 MLN‍​

* ‍AT QUARTER END AUM INCREASED TO US$370.8 BILLION, UP 3% FROM 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER COST SAVINGS GREATER THAN ORIGINALLY PROMISED​