FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Japan Animal Referral Medical Center to sign syndicated loan contract for 4.33 bln yen
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 20, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Japan Animal Referral Medical Center to sign syndicated loan contract for 4.33 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20(Reuters) - Japan Animal Referral Medical Center Co Ltd

* Says it plans to signs a syndicated loan contract to take out loans of 4.33 billion yen in total, on June 28

* Says interest rate of three-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent

* Says final maturity date is March 31, 2034

* Says The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. will serve as arrangers and The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. will also serve as agent

* Says loans will be used for repayment of loans and equipment investment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LE36WC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.