25 days ago
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
July 12, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Japan Cash Machine announces exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd

* Says 4,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 400,000 shares of its stock, during the period from July 3 to July 12

* Says 2,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on July 4, at the price of 1,071 yen per share

* Says 2,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on July 12, at the price of 1,098 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QXKEJW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

