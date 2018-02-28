BRIEF-Japan Living Warranty announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 30

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan Living Warranty Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 30, 2018, under the symbol “7320”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 160,500 common shares, comprised of newly issued 110,000 shares and privately held 50,500 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,700 yen per share with total offering amount will be 272.9 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and SBI Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EsTNqn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)