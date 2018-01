Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it plans to sell a Tokyo-based real estate property to MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD on Jan. 18, for 10 billion yen

* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based real estate property on Jan. 19, at the price of 17.56 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7FUaGw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)