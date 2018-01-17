FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Japan Real Estate Investment to take out loans of 8 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 5 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, on Jan. 19, with an interest rate of 0.16255 percent and repayment date on July 20, 2021

* Says it will take out a loan of 3 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, on Jan. 19, with an interest rate of 0.4338 percent and repayment date on Jan. 19, 2028

* Proceeds to be used as a part of real estate acquisition fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RXpzLq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

