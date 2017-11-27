FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Japan Retail Fund Investment to take out loans of 7 bln yen
Sections
Featured
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Banks
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Market Analysis
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF- Japan Retail Fund Investment to take out loans of 7 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) - Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 5 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on Jan. 12, 2018, with a term of 0.6 years and interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.12 percent and maturity on Aug. 31, 2018

* Says it will take out a loan of 2 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on Jan. 12, 2018, with a term of 10 years and maturity on Jan. 12, 2028

* Proceed to be used to acquire trust beneficial rights of property, which was announced on Nov. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7YoSUX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.