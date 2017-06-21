FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 21, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei

* Japanese-Government-Led consortium proposal would have Innovation Network Corp of Japan buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's common stock - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led group's proposal would have INCJ buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's stock, making the spun-off Toshiba unit a subsidiary - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led consortium proposal would have Development Bank of Japan own 16.5% of Toshiba's flash memory unit - Nikkei

* Japanese government-led group plans to have 33.4% of Toshiba's flash memory unit divided between Bain Capital, SK Hynix - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2sQKdK0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.