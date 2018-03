Feb 28 (Reuters) - GS Yuasa Corp:

* JAPAN‘S GS YUASA SAYS IT, BOSCH, MITSUBISHI CORP AGREED TO DISSOLVE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY JV, END DEVELOPMENT

* JAPAN‘S GS YUASA SAYS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPING NEXT-GENERATION PRODUCTS, EXPAND LITHIUM ION BUSINESS ON ITS OWN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher)