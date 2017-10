Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hino Motors Ltd:

* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019

* Russia plant to have production capacity of about 2,000 medium and light-duty trucks a year

* to invest about 1 billion roubles ($17 million) for Russia plant Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.1877 roubles)