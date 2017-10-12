FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Japan's JERA to buy stake in gas-fired U.S. power project
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 5:33 AM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Japan's JERA to buy stake in gas-fired U.S. power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s JERA Co, a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power :

* JERA says to acquire a 50 percent stake in Linden Cogen Holdings LLC, the owner of a 972-megawatt gas-fired power cogeneration complex in the State of New Jersey

* JERA says to acquire the interest from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Ares Management L.P. and their respective co-investors through its wholly-owned subsidiary JERA Power U.S.A.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.