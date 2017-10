Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyo Tire & Rubber:

* Toyo Tire says to invest a total of 35 billion yen ($310 million) to boost automobile tire output in the United States and Malaysia

* Company says to install new facilities that would make a total 3.6 million tires per year at its two factories, which would start operations in 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.7800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)