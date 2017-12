Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japfa Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN AUSTASIA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND AIH2 PTE LTD​

* ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS US$263.1 MILLION​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BLACK RIVER FUNDS​