FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share

* HY ‍revenue $8.52 billion versus $7.70 billion

* HY profit attributable to shareholders was US$399 million, an increase of 22 percent

* "Group's direct motor interests and other interests will continue to face challenges"

* "Outlook for rest of year is positive for Astra, but results may be tempered by increasing competition soft demand in motorcycle market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.