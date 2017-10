Sept 13 (Reuters) - JASCO ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD

* FY REVENUE DOWN 3% TO R1 044 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT UP 1% TO R41,9 MILLION

* FY EPS DOWN 43% TO 3.6 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R5,6 MILLION DECREASED BY 61% AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) DECREASED BY 61% TO 2,5 CENTS PER SHARE

* DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF 1 CENT PER SHARE