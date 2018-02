BRIEF-Jasco Electronics Says ‍Expects HY Revenue Growth To Be Between 6.5% And 7.5%

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* JASCO ELECTRONICS - ‍EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2017 TO BE BETWEEN 6,5% AND 7,5% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD‘S R521,1 MILLION​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE ITS FOCUS ON IMPROVING PROFITABILITY IN 2018 THROUGH ITS STRATEGY OF REDUCING COSTS AND TARGETING HIGHER-MARGIN REVENUE​

* EXPECTS HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ("HEPS") TO BE BETWEEN 76% AND 86% LOWER (BETWEEN 0,88 CENTS AND 1,52 CENTS PER SHARE)