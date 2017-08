Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc

* Jason industries reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 sales fell 7.1 percent to $172.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Jason industries inc says ‍for full year 2017, jason now expects net sales in range of $625 to $640 million​

* Jason industries inc says ‍adjusted ebitda is now expected to be $63 to $66 million for fy 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)