Nov 23 (Reuters) - JAYS GROUP AB:

* FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018/2019 TO INCREASE REVENUE WITH 500 PERCENT AND BY 2020 REACH YEARLY REVENUE AT LEAST SEK 300 MLN‍​

* LONG-TERM GOALS TO HAVE ANNUAL GROWTH AT 20 PERCENT WITH AT LEAST 10 PERCENT EBITDA PROFITABILITY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)