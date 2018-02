Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* JAZZ AIRPORT SERVICES EMPLOYEES RATIFY LABOUR AGREEMENT

* ‍UNIT JAZZ AVIATION RATIFIED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT, REACHED ON JANUARY 9, 2018, WITH ITS JAZZ AIRPORT SERVICES GROUP​

* SAYS NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT EXTENDS TO JANUARY 13, 2022 AND INCLUDES AGREEMENT ON WAGES, PENSION AND BENEFITS