Feb 12 (Reuters) - JB Hi-Fi Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS OF JB HI-FI LIMITED UP 37.40 PERCENT TO $151.7 MILLION

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $3,689.8​ MILLION, UP 41.04%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 86.0 CENTS PER SHARE