Jan 26 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc:

* RELEASES 2018 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

* SAYS 2018 GOALS INCLUDE REVENUE GROWTH RATE IN DOUBLE DIGITS‍​ - PRESENTATION

* SAYS 2018 GOALS INCLUDE EBIT GROWTH RATE GREATER THAN REVENUE GROWTH RATE

* SEES TOTAL 2018 CAPEX OF $630 MILLION ‍​

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH OF 11 PERCENT – 15 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: