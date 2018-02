BRIEF-JBT Corp Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.10 From Continuing Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp:

* JBT CORPORATION REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.85 TO $4.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 TO $0.36 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 13 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PERCENT

* QTRLY REVENUE $483.7 MILLION VERSUS $405.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08, REVENUE VIEW $470.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.72, REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES - SEES NEW RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM IN 2018, DETAILS AND IMPACT OF WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE AT TIME OF Q1 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: