BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment

June 16 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp

* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment

* Says purchase price will be £10 million before customary post-closing adjustments

* Says amss is expected to add annual revenue of approximately $20 million

* Says anticipates earnings dilution of approximately $0.03 per share in 2017

* Says anticipates accretion of approximately $0.04 per share in 2018

* John Bean Technologies says signed an agreement to acquire aircraft maintenance support services ltd