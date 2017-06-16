FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
June 16, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp

* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment

* Says purchase price will be £10 million before customary post-closing adjustments

* Says amss is expected to add annual revenue of approximately $20 million

* Says anticipates earnings dilution of approximately $0.03 per share in 2017

* Says anticipates accretion of approximately $0.04 per share in 2018

* John Bean Technologies says signed an agreement to acquire aircraft maintenance support services ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

