BRIEF-JC Flowers sells 10 percent of OneSavings Bank shares ​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc:

* ‍ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF APPROXIMATELY 24.3 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN ONESAVINGS BANK PLC ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED AND ADVISED BY J.C. FLOWERS & CO. LLC ​

* TRANSACTION REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT OF BANK‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL‍​

* ‍IN PARALLEL WITH BOOKBUILD, A NUMBER OF EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN ONESAVINGS BANK HELD ON BEHALF OF JCF FUNDS EQUAL TO APPROX. 9% OF NUMBER TO BE SOLD UNDER BOOKBUILD PROCESS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO CERTAIN INVESTORS IN JCF FUNDS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)