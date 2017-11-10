BRIEF-J.C. Penney reports a 1.7 pct increase in comparable sales for Q3

Nov 10 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Company Inc

* J.C. Penney reports a 1.7 percent increase in comparable sales for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33

* Q3 loss per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $2.81 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.77 billion

* J.C. Penney Company Inc - ‍“During Q3, we took aggressive actions to clear slow-moving inventory”​

* J.C. Penney Company Inc - ‍FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share expected to be a positive $0.02 to $0.08​

* J.C. Penney Company Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 full year comparable store sales expected to be -1.0 % to 0.0 %​

* FY earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J.C. Penney Company - ‍Actions to clear slow-moving inventory in quarter, primarily allowing for “improved apparel assortment” heading in to holiday season​

* J.C. Penney - ‍Inventory at end of Q3 2017 was $3.37 billion, a decrease of 8.8 % compared to end of Q3 last year, and down 5.7% on a comp store basis​

* J.C. Penney Company Inc - ‍Home, Sephora, footwear and handbags, women’s specialty and salon were company’s “top performing divisions” during quarter​

* J.C. Penney Company Inc - ‍Actions to clear slow-moving inventory had a negative short-term impact on profitability in Q3​