Jan 30 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux:

* REG-JCDECAUX : FULL-YEAR 2017 REVENUE

* ‍2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +2.3% TO EUR 3,471.9 MILLIO​

* ‍Q4 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +3.6% TO EUR 1,018.5 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 2017 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE UP +6.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)