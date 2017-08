June 8 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-JCDECAUX RENEWS HONG KONG TRAMWAYS EXCLUSIVE TRAM BODY ADVERTISING CONCESSION

* ANNOUNCED ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY JCDECAUX CITYSCAPE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 'FULL BODY AND INTERIOR TRAM' ADVERTISING BY HONG KONG TRAMWAYS LIMITED