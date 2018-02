Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux:

* JCDECAUX SINGAPORE WINS LTA BUS SHELTER ADVERTISING CONTRACT:

* CONCESSION INCLUDES 800 ADVERTISING PANELS‍​

* HAS BEEN AWARDED A 7-YEAR CONTRACT FOR MANAGING ADVERTISING AND MAINTAINING 1,459 BUS SHELTERS IN SINGAPORE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)