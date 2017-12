Dec 11 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX:

* REG-JCDECAUX WILL DEVELOP, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FRANCE, A GLOBAL ECO-FRIENDLY MOBILITY SOLUTION, BIKE RENTAL AND PARKING, ON NANTES MÉTROPOLE TERRITORY

* CONTRACT FOR PERIOD OF 7 YEARS (WITH POSSIBILITY OF RENEWING IT FOR A FURTHER 3 YEARS).

* ‍TO DEPLOY 1,230 NEW SELF-SERVICE BIKES ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)