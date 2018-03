BRIEF-Jcpenney Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.57

March 2 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* JCPENNEY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 EARNINGS EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

* ‍OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED BY OVER $600 MILLION IN 2017​

* INVENTORY AT YEAR-END WAS $2.76 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 3.2 % COMPARED TO LAST YEAR-END

* ‍2018 FULL YEAR COMPARABLE STORE SALES EXPECTED TO BE 0.0 % TO 2.0 %​

* ‍IN 2018, WILL“INTENSIFY” EFFORTS IN APPLIANCES, MATTRESSES AND FURNITURE​

* ‍2018 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE $0.05 TO $0.25​

* ‍IN 2018, CO WILL CONTINUE“TO TAKE STEPS TO MODERNIZE OUR APPAREL ASSORTMENT AND OMNI-CHANNEL​”

* J C PENNEY - ‍JEWELRY, HOME, SEPHORA, FOOTWEAR AND HANDBAGS AND SALON WERE COMPANY’S TOP PERFORMING DIVISIONS DURING QUARTER

* J C PENNEY - STARTING Q1 2018, CO WILL ADOPT NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, WHICH RELATE TO REVENUE RECOGNITION AND PENSION ACCOUNTING

* EXPECTS IMPACT FROM ACCOUNTING CHANGES WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)