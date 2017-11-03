BRIEF-JCPenney to realign merchandising organization, eliminates position of chief merchant

Nov 3 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc
* Jcpenney announces a realignment of its merchandising organization
* JCPenney Company Inc - in conjunction with this reorganization, position of chief merchant has been eliminated
* JCPenney Company inc - John Tighe will be leaving company to pursue other opportunities
* JCPenney Company - organizational restructuring to "streamline decision-making and promote greater agility within its merchandise buying teams"